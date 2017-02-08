Haryana opposes recusal application in Jat quota case

The Haryana government Tuesday opposed the application moved by Yadav Kalyan Sabha of Rewari seeking recusal of the division bench comprising Justices SS Saron and Lisa Gill from hearing petitions challenging reservation to Jats and five other communities in Haryana. (Representational Image) The Haryana government Tuesday opposed the application moved by Yadav Kalyan Sabha of Rewari seeking recusal of the division bench comprising Justices SS Saron and Lisa Gill from hearing petitions challenging reservation to Jats and five other communities in Haryana. (Representational Image)

The Haryana government Tuesday opposed the application moved by Yadav Kalyan Sabha of Rewari seeking recusal of the division bench comprising Justices SS Saron and Lisa Gill from hearing petitions challenging reservation to Jats and five other communities in Haryana. However, the counsel appearing for Sabha in his over an hour arguments cited various Supreme Court judgments as to why the division bench should recuse from hearing the case.

The Sabha had alleged that since both the judges hearing the case belong to the Jat Sikh community and endogamy is largely practised in their community which has considerable population in Haryana, they should recuse from hearing the case as it involves reservation to Jat Sikh community in Haryana.The case would come up for hearing on Wednesday.