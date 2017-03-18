Jat quota stir: Government claims deal done, but protest to continue

Jat protesters in Delhi (Express Photo) Jat protesters in Delhi (Express Photo)

The deadlock between the Haryana government and Jat agitation leaders continued Friday with the state government expressing hope that Jats would suspend their ongoing agitation and the latter announcing they would continue their stir and vowing to enter New Delhi on their tractor-trolleys on March 20. Through the day, contradictory claims were made by the government at media briefings at three different places.

State’s Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma announced in New Delhi that talks with Jat leaders were successful. An hour later, Jat agitation leader Yashpal Malik briefed the media in Rohtak and announced that the agitation would continue since talks with the government had failed. He also alleged that the CM had deceived them. “We were called for a meeting with the CM in New Delhi. However, without meeting us, he (CM) went to Chandigarh,” Malik said, adding that Jats would proceed with their tractor-trolley march towards New Delhi on March 20.

About half-an-hour later, Khattar addressed the media in Chandigarh, claiming a deal had been reached. “A consensus was reached Thursday, but I am not aware what went wrong with the agitators,” he said. “I already had engagements, including one in Panchkula. I did not receive any information from the committee of ministers that I had to address any joint press conference with them (Jat leaders).” Through media, Khattar sent a message to the Jat leaders that he was available in New Delhi, Sonipat and Chandigarh on Saturday and that they could meet him at any of the three places.

However, at the press conference on Friday, Khattar claimed a compromise had been reached between the agitators and the ministerial panel headed by Ram Bilas Sharma during a meeting in Panipat on Thursday.

