Jat stir in Haryana enters 24th day, protests remain peaceful

The Jat agitation in Haryana seeking reservation in educational institutes and government jobs among other demands entered its 24th day on Tuesday, even as caste councils of Kandela and Satrol khaps announced their support to the protest. “Large number of members of the Jat community continued with their protests at different places in Haryana. Our protests remained peaceful,” Yashpal Malik, president of the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), which is spearheading the agitation, said.

He said the agitation got a boost as Kandela khap at Ikkas village in Jind district extended its support to the protesters, while Satrol khap supported the community at Uggrakheri village in Panipat.

On Monday, the second round of talks between protesting Jats and the Haryana government at Panipat had remained inconclusive as the community members were adamant on their demands and said their stir would continue.

The government’s five-member committee headed by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi had on Monday held talks with Jat leaders for over three hours and announced to constitute a four-member panel to resolve the issues, including withdrawal of cases registered during the last year’s stir by the community.

Meanwhile, Malik reiterated that February 26 would be observed as “Black Day” by Jats and the community members will wear black turbans, ribbons and arm bands to protest the government’s policies.

“From March 1, the protesters will not cooperate with the government. No one will pay power, water bills and instalment of loans that they owe to the government,” he said.

Malik said Jats from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh would protest in the national capital on March 2 and submit a memorandum on the quota issue to the President. They also plan to gherao the Parliament, the date for which will be announced on March 2.

Besides seeking quota in education and government jobs under Other Backward Classes category, the demands of the Jats include release of those jailed during last year’s agitation, withdrawal of cases slapped during the protest and government jobs for the kin of those killed and injured while taking part in the stir.

The main opposition party in Haryana, the INLD, has openly come out in support of the agitating Jats this time and asked the government to meet their demands.

In view of the fresh Jat stir, paramilitary forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, while the state police is maintaining a strict vigil. Police are also keeping a vigil near the statues of various state icons in sensitive districts to thwart any act of vandalism.

As many as 30 people were killed and property worth crores of rupees was damaged at many places in the state during last year’s Jat stir, which had turned violent. Rohtak and some of its neighbouring districts, including Sonipat and Jhajjar, were the worst hit by the violence.