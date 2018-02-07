PM Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben injured in car accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben has been rushed to a medical facility in Chittorgarh after she suffered injuries following a road accident this morning. Vasantbhai Modi, one of the relatives, succumbed to injuries. Jashodaben was returning to Gujarat after visiting her relatives in Baran district near Kota. It was not immediately known what caused the accident.
According to Parsoli police station SHO Shyam Singh, Jashodaben did not suffered any serious injuries in the accident. She was travelling in an Innova along with her relatives when the accident took place near Katunda.
Jashodaben lives with her brother Ashok Modi at Unjha town of Mehsana district and is provided security by the Mehsana police force.
