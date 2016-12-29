Jarnail Singh will have to forgo his Delhi Assembly seat to fight Punjab polls

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh (Express Archive) AAP MLA Jarnail Singh (Express Archive)

Aam Aadmi Party’s co-incharge of Punjab affairs Jarnail Singh, a sitting MLA from Rajouri Garden in Delhi who was named the party candidate from Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s constituency of Lambi on Wednesday, would have to forgo his membership of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to contest in Punjab.

As per rules, a candidate contesting an Assembly election has to be a registered voter in the given state. Since Jarnail Singh contested Delhi election as a registered voter there, he would have to get his vote deleted there and get himself registered in Punjab.

Watch What Else Is making News

VK Singh, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, told The Indian Express, “Since one cannot be a registered voter at two places, a candidate contesting election from a segment in Punjab has to be a registered voter in Punjab. In Jarnail Singh’s case, he would have to forgo his membership of the Delhi Assembly as he would no more be a voter in Delhi.”

On the other hand, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, who has been fielded from Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal’s constituency of Jalalabad, can retain his Lok Sabha membership to contest in Punjab as the rules allow any registered voter from any part of the country to contest the LS election.

Jarnail said he was ready to sacrifice anything for the sake of Punjab. “I can sacrifice my life for Punjab. Membership of Delhi Assembly is of no significance to me.” He, however, said he was yet to get his name deleted from the electoral rolls in Delhi. “Our legal experts are looking into the matter. Whatever the outcome is, I will take action accordingly,” he said.