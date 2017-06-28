Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s son accuses SGPC chief secy of harassing those close to family

Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. (File/Photo) Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. (File/Photo)

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode and Sikh radical Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s son, Ishar Singh, have accused SGPC chief secretary Harcharan Singh of allegedly harassing SGPC employees close to Damdami Taksal and Bhindranwale’s family. Both filed a complaint to SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar, and other SGPC members present during the body’s executive meeting in Ropar on Monday. Rode said, “I and Ishar Singh had went to Ropar on Monday to submit our complaint against SGPC chief secretary Harcharan Singh. We are hopeful that president Kirpal Singh Badungar will act on our complaint.”

According to sources, Rode and Ishar Singh are miffed over alleged attempt by Harcharan Singh to “implicate” SGPC employee Kuldeep Singh in a corruption case.

“Kuldeep Singh is the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He was given a job in SGPC due to his contribution in Sikh struggle. Recently, Harcharan Singh wanted a secretary level official to give in writing that Kuldeep Singh had indulged in corruption,” said Rode.

He added, “It was not the first such case. Earlier, Harcharan Singh had also harassed SGPC employee Nirmal Singh, who was arrested in a murder case of former Army Chief General A S Vaidya. He was proven not guilty in that case and was released. Nirmal Singh was also close to Damdami Taksal.

“There were attempts not only to implicate SGPC employees close to Damdami Taksal all in false cases, but also abusive language was used to insult them.”

Rode said that they have asked SGPC to probe allegations against Kuldeep Singh, adding that if he’s found innocent then Harcharan Singh should be removed as chief secretary.

“We have strong feeling that there has been conspiracy by Harcharan Singh to harass and defame SGPC employees, who are close to family of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Damdami Taksal,” said Rode.

Rode is known to be close to the Badal family, while SAD also enjoys good relations with the Damdami Taksal. But interestingly, chief secretary Harcharan Singh also enjoys confidence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The post of Chief Secretary in SGPC was created by Sukhbir to appoint Harcharan Singh in 2015 to apparently keep a tab on SGPC’s working.

