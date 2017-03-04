Japanese fund to build hostel for underprivileged girls in Rajasthan

The Japanese government today awarded a financial grant to a Rajasthan-based civil society for building a hostel for underprivileged girls in Udaipur. Rajasthan Bal Kalyan Samiti will receive the fund under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects, and the signing ceremony for the GGP contract was held at the Japanese Embassy here. The project, the amount of which totals 8 million Yen (approximately Rs 46.7 lakh), will construct the girls hostel, in order to provide safe and healthy educational environment to underprivileged girls in Udaipur, the Embassy said in a statement. The contract was signed between Japan’s Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu and the representative of the recipient organisation, based in Udaipur.

The ambassador hoped, “This grant would improve the life of people of India through the expansion of education for underprivileged girls, and further strengthen the friendly relationship and cooperation between Japan and India.”

Japan offers this financial assistance scheme for development projects designed to meet the diverse basic human needs of the people in developing countries.

Since 1989 the scheme has been supporting relatively small-scaled projects implemented by non-profit organisations, NGOs and educational and medical institutions, through Japanese diplomatic missions in developing countries.