Japanese Consul General Masayuki Taga meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)

The Consul General of Japan in Kolkata Masayuki Taga on Friday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said Japan was interested in investing in the state. Taga told the CM that people of Japan are keenly interested in coming to Bihar which has a large number of Buddhist sites.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to an official release, the Consul General said that Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda and Pawapuri draw avid interest among Japanese tourists. During the meeting, the Bihar CM told Taga that Bihar has tremendous potential in infrastructure, hospitality, tourism and in the field of energy.

Kumar presented a memento and an Angvastra to the visiting Japanese Consul General. The CM’s Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar, his Secretaries Atish Chandra and Manish Verma were present during the meeting.