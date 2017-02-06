Japan, Czech Republic to participate in Jharkhand Global Summit

Japan, Czech Republic, Tunisia and Mongolia would be partner countries for the Global Investor Summit, Jharkhand which is expected to attract 2,500 delegates from across the globe, state Chief Minister Raghubar Das said Monday. The two-day summit is scheduled to begin on February 16.

Delegations from America, Russia, Australia, Singapore, China, Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates would be present at the programme, Das said adding 12 to 15 central ministers and 40 industrialists would grace the occasion.

Claiming that the image of Jharkhand is changing in the country and abroad, the chief minister said development of the state depended on both agriculture of industrial development.

The policies prepared by the government would remove poverty and unemployment, Das was quoted in an official release. This would not only stop migration but also economic resources could be made available for the people for all round development.

Jharkhand has 40 per cent of the country’s mineral resources, besides efficient human resources. What was necessary was to give fillip to ‘Make in Jharkhand’, the chief minister said. He said due to ‘team Jharkhand’ the state had reached thus far and appreciated officials and employees for this and added that it was the responsibility of everyone to improve the state for the better.

The summit is being held in partnership with CII to promote industrial activity in the state and establish Jharkhand as one of the prime investment destinations of eastern India has taken numerous steps towards improvement of overall investment climate.