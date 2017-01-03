January 3, 9 am news update: Australian envoy says inspired by demonetisation, terrorist killed in Baramulla, UP Congress MLAs back tie-up with Akhilesh

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Australian envoy says India has inspired to act on black money through demonetisation

Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu, told Indian Express that they were inspired by India’s demonetisation move to ‘act on black money’. She said that there were talks in Australia to demonetise their ‘highest currency note’. ” We’ve just announced a black money task force in Australia; there’s been some conversation about demonetising our highest denomination note. We are watching India closely to see if we can learn something from this process,” Sidhu said. She also added that demonetisation was most radical policy she had seen being put into effect.

One terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists during wee hours on Tuesday in Haritar Tarzoo area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation went on for a few hours in the morning and ended at around 8 am. One terrorist was neutralised and arms were recovered from the location.

UP Congress leaders back tie-up with Akhilesh Yadav

On the day when Congress called the Samajwadi Party feud a ‘1990 soap opera’ and said that an alliance could only be considered when there was some stability and equilibrium, 16 out of 20 Congress MLAs in the state backed a pre-poll alliance with Akhilesh Yadav. The MLAs cited Akhilesh’s clean image and popularity as a reason. The SP feud intensified on Monday as Mulayam Singh Yadav reached Delhi to meet Amar Singh and other leaders. Both factions will now stake claim over party symbol ahead of the Assembly elections. The final decision lies with Election Commission.

