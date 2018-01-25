Republic Day: What you need to know about road diversions, Delhi Metro services

Security at the Rajpath a day ahead of the 68th Republic Day Celebrations in the capital New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Security at the Rajpath a day ahead of the 68th Republic Day Celebrations in the capital New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

On January 26, India’s Republic Day, Delhi will be subject to several travel restrictions and diversions as part of the security arrangements. Both road traffic and Delhi Metro services will be affected, according to advisories issued by the Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Delhi Metro

From midnight till 12:30 pm on Friday, all entry and exit gates will be closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations. Entry and exit from Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg stations will not be allowed from 8:45 am till 12:30 pm.

DMRC has partially changed schedules for the following lines: HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre – Dwarka Sector 21, Yamuna Bank – Vaishali, and Kashmere Gate – Escorts Mujesar.

Parking

Metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on Tuesday till 2 pm on Friday.

Traffic

The Republic Day parade will move from Vijay at 9:50 am for Red Fort via Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. The authorities have placed tight security and traffic arrangement for smooth and clear passage to the parade while ensuring security.

For instance, traffic movement on Rajpath will not be allowed from 3 pm on Thursday till the parade is finished and the place is vacated by dignitaries and other attendees. Cross traffic on Rajpath coming from Janpath, Man Singh Road, Rafi Marg will also be barred from 11 pm on Thursday till the parade and function are completed.

Security forces will close India gate for traffic starting 2 am on Republic Day till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. Depending on the parade’s movement, traffic will be restricted from 10 am on Friday on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg. Deployed officials will only allow cross traffic depending on parade’s movement and location.

Movement of buses will be restricted at Udyan Marg, Paharganj, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya, Pragati Maidan, Hanuman Mandir, Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khab, and Tis Hazari Court.

Police has advised road commuters to start early and plan their travel route accordingly so they can avoid the parade’s route, especially for travel between 2 am and 12:30 pm on Friday. In unavoidable circumstances, police advisory suggests taking the following routes:

Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Lodhi Road – Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Matram Marg – Shankar Road – Park Street or Mandir Marg.

Ring Road – Boulevard Road – Barf Khana Chowk – Rani Jhansi Road- Faiz Road – Vande Matram Marg – R/A Shankar Road – Ring Road – ISBT – Chnadgi Ram Akhara – IP College – Mall Road – Azadpur – Punjabi Bagh.

Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – IP Flyover – Rajghat – Ring Road

From Madrasa – Lodhi Road ‘T’ point – Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk –Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Matram Marg – Shankar Road – Park Street or Mandir Marg.

For New Delhi Railway Station, if you are travelling from south Delhi, you are advised to take Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road, Bhavbhuti Marg and Ajmeri Gate entrance of New Delhi Railway Station.

If you are travelling from east Delhi, take Boulevard Road, ISBT bridge, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan, DB Gupta Road, Sheela cinema road, Pahar Ganj bridge and then New Delhi Railway Station.

For Old Delhi Railway station, from south Delhi, take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, Rajghat, Ring Road, Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail, Kauria Bridge and then Old Delhi Railway Station.

There will be no restrictions placed on traffic moving from north Delhi toward New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station.

As per police advisory, buses coming from Ghaziabad for Shivaji Stadium are supposed to take the national highway 24 route, Ring Road and end the trip at Bhairon Road. Buses from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar to Bhopura Chungi and then Wazirabad bridge. Similarly, buses from NH 24 can take road no 56 and end the trip at ISBT Anand Vihar.

From 7 am on Friday, taxis and autorickshaws will be restricted from entering or plying in and around the area surrounded by Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Khadak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road till Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg till Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy Marg till KG Marg, KG Marg till Ferozeshah Road, Ferozeshah Road till Mandi House, Bhagwan Das Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Humayun Road, Sardar Patel Road and Kautilya Marg.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd