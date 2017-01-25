January 25, 9 am news update: Trump invites Modi to US, Panagariya counters Subramanian, SRK on Meryl Streep’s speech

PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump (right) PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump (right)

Trump dials Modi, invites him to US

United States President Donald Trump, in a phone call late last night, invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. The brief telephone call saw the two leaders discuss ways to strengthen Indo-US ties among other issues in the region. “During a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Trump emphasised that the US considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world,” the White House said in a readout of the call. This morning, Modi tweeted that he has invited Trump to visit India as well. Read more here

Vice chairperson Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya at the Express ADDA in Mumbai. Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran Vice chairperson Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya at the Express ADDA in Mumbai. Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran

Panagariya counters Subramanian on UBI

In what appears to be a counter to the Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya is of the view that India simply does not have necessary fiscal resources for a Universal Basic Income scheme, a proposal being advocated by Subramanian. Subramanian will delve upon the possibilities of such a scheme in the Economic Survey which, if accepted by the government, could be an unprecedented decision anywhere in the world. Panagariya said, “At the current level of income and our needs for investment in health, education, infrastructure and defence, we simply do not have the necessary fiscal resources to transfer a reasonable basic income to 130 crore Indians.” Read more here

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in this combination picture. Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in this combination picture.

UP polls: Congress to contest all 10 seats in Amethi, Rae Bareli

Days after the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has been confirmed, the Congress Party has said it will contest all ten seats in party bastions Amethi and Rae Bareli in the upcoming elections, in what well looks like a challenge to its alliance partner. The SP has already declared its candidates from five of these ten seats as part of the alliance. “We have been working hard to regain these seats for the last five years, more so after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Thus, party workers are not ready to leave these seats to the SP, as we are confident that we stand a better chance. We told our workers today that we would contest all the 10 seats,” said Deepak Singh, Congress MLC from Amethi. Read more here



Govt mulling law to manage cricket: Attorney General tells Supreme Court

With the BCCI battle underway in Supreme Court, the Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi informed the apex court that the government is contemplating a law to administer the sport in the country. The submission came at a time when the apex court is considering names to manage the BCCI’s daily affairs following the removal of its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke on January 2. Rohatgi submitted that if the State were to take over the BCCI, it will have international ramifications and therefore, the issue was tricky. “ICC rules require the government not to interfere with certain crucial aspects of administration of the BCCI and it must remain that way. At the end of the day, such bodies must have some autonomy,” he added. Read more here

Shah Rukh Khan on Raees: The film doesn’t force you to like or dislike him. Now, this is not something we do a lot in commercial cinema. It is more realistic. Shah Rukh Khan on Raees: The film doesn’t force you to like or dislike him. Now, this is not something we do a lot in commercial cinema. It is more realistic.

Why no Indian Meryl Streep, by Shah Rukh Khan

“Why would you say that I wish Indian actors spoke like this? Can I say I wish Indian journalists presented me like that too? Is that fair? Give me a platform where you present my point of view, not as part of the agenda you have in your storyline. I would speak — I always did, I always will.

“Something happens somewhere and I am not even aware of it.

“People start questioning why Shah Rukh Khan is not speaking. If something is not affecting me or I have no knowledge about it, I am allowed to remain silent. If I don’t want to talk about an issue, does it make you less aware or less of a person?… There is so much noise otherwise. There are days I don’t want to add to that noise, don’t want to be a hashtag. Sometimes I need space to find out what has happened and then decide if I want to comment.” Read more here

