Top stories at 9 am, January 20: Jallikattu draft amendment sent to MHA, divorce decree by church invalid, One lakh crore safety fund for Railways

Draft of amendment on Jallikattu law sent to MHA: TN CM

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam said Friday that a draft of the amendment to be enacted on the law on Jallikattu has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. Urging protesters to withdraw their agitation, the chief minister said the decision was taken after detailed discussions with constitutional experts. He hoped the draft of the amendment would be approved in 1-2 days. Meanwhile, the protests at Marina Beach in Chennai and other parts of the state in favour of Jallikattu continued through Thursday night and showed no signs of abating. Thousands of people streamed in, many offering assistance with food supplies and water. Read more

Divorce decree by church invalid: SC

The Supreme Court’s order Thursday that divorce decrees by ecclesiastical tribunals under the canon law will have no validity and that Christian couples must abide by the statutory law to have their marriages legally annulled is still one of the top stories today. The order assumes significance especially when there are a host of petitions before the apex court demanding triple talaq to be declared unconstitutional. The ruling was in response to a three-year PIL filed by Clarence Pais, a advocate and a former president of the Catholic Association of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. Read more

1 lakh crore fund for safety on tracks

The Centre is planning to create a special fund, Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) of Rs 1 lakh crore for critical safety upgrades required on railway tracks. The move follows the Kanpur train accident in November, 2016 in which at least 140 people were killed. There have been calls from railway experts that the government needs to seriously consider the upgradation of tracks to avoid accidents and casualties. For the first time, a separate Rail Budget will not be presented this year. But the Finance Ministry under Arun Jaitley has given Rs 55,000 crore as Gross Budgetary Support, the highest ever allocation to the transporter. Read more

SP not inclined to tie up with RLD in UP polls

The big development in the Uttar Pradesh elections is the decision of the Samajwadi Party not to align with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The ruling party, which is likely to announce an alliance with the Congress any day now, feels its core Muslim support base in western parts of the state may wither away in case of an alliance with RLD. RLD’s core voter base emanates from Jats. The SP wants to contest on at least 300 seats with 100 odd seats allocated to the Congress. Read more

LeT behind Uri attack, says NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said as per its probe into the September terror attack in Uri last year, it was Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) and not Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) behind it. The data collected from the GPS sets recovered from the terrorists showed the terrorists were from launchpads under LeT control in Pakistan. The Army had earlier claimed that the attack was carried out by the JeM. The items carried by the terrorists in Uri all had Pakistani markings. Read more

