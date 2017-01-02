January 2, 2 pm news update: BCCI President Anurag Thakur sacked, Mulayam Singh reaches Delhi, UP elections gigantic responsibility for BJP, says PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav at the Samajwadi Party’s special convention in Lucknow on Sunday. Pramod Adhikari Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav at the Samajwadi Party’s special convention in Lucknow on Sunday. Pramod Adhikari

Citing non-compliance of its orders, the Supreme Court on Monday removed BCCI President Anurag Thakur from the post. Ajay Shirke was also removed from the post of the Secretary. The court also issued show cause notices to Thakur and Shirke asking why contempt and perjury proceedings be not initiated against them. The order comes after Lodha Committee’s third status report which recommended the disqualification of office-bearers of the BCCI and all state cricket associations. The Supreme Court is also set to replace the top brass of the cricket board with a panel of administrators.

The widening rift within the Samajwadi Party worsened Sunday with Akhilesh Yadav being declared as the new national president of the party, thereby effectively splitting it into two factions. Both the Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh camps are set to approach the Election Commission in Delhi at 2 pm on Monday. The EC will decide over their claim of the party symbol. Mulayam Singh has already reached the capital and he has met Amar Singh, Shivpal Yadav and Jaya Prada among other leaders. The one who manages to get EC nod will then get to claim the party’s ‘cycle’ symbol. Former CEC, SY Qureshi, says Election Commission may freeze the ‘cycle’ symbol and give ad hoc names and symbols to both the factions of Samajwadi Party.

PM Narendra Modi addressed a Parivartan rally in Lucknow on Monday, where he took a jibe at both SP and BSP. He accused them of stagnating the growth and development in the state for the last 14 years. He hit out at Opposition parties for criticising demonetisation and other policies rolled out by the government for the welfare of the poor. He asked people to vote for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, forgetting their caste and creed, as only the BJP can save the people. The rally was a first by the PM after the lapse of the 50-day grace period of demonetisation on December 30. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah also addressed the gathering.

