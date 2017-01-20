January 12 ambush handiwork of NSCN (IM), claims Manipur police

Manipur Police has blamed NSCN (IM) for the January 12 attack on a convoy of trucks in Lukhambi area in Noney district in which one person was killed and three others were injured. In a press release issued on Thursday, the Manipur Police has also refuted the allegation levelled by the outfit that the police personnel were behind the attack. The charges by National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), as reported in a section of media, are not true and the firing was carried under the operational command of two self-styled NSCN (IM) ‘captains’ of Lukhambi village, the press release said.

A man was killed while another three were seriously injured after suspected militants fired at a convoy of trucks on NH 37 at Khumji (Lukhambi) village in Noney district while heading for Imphal from Jiri town on the evening of January 12. Following the attack, the police had hinted at the possibility of the involvement of Naga militants in the attack, stating “with so many undergrounds active in the area it is difficult to pinpoint one group but there is a possibility”.

The NSCN (IM) on Thursday had, in a statement to a section of media, blamed Manipur police for the attack and injuries and death. The attack had taken place during the indefinite economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) in Manipur since November 1 last year.