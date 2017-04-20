Janta Darbar: MP Kirron Kher lends ear to grievances of residents

Residents wait for their turn at MP Kirron Kher’s residence in Sector 8, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi Residents wait for their turn at MP Kirron Kher’s residence in Sector 8, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi

MEMBER OF Parliament Kirron Kher on Wednesday listened to problems faced by residents at the janta darbar held at her office at Sector 8. Delegations of various associations met Kher and submitted a memorandum regarding their problems.

A delegation of UT Government Employees Housing Welfare Association requested her that the issue related to the housing scheme for successful allottees under the self-financing housing scheme should be expedited so that they could stay in their flats. Kher said she was already working on that issue and would do her best to get it done.

Owners of various hotels also took up the issue related to implications of the recent Supreme Court order and requested that the route of NH-21, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), may be rectified in the records of the UT administration. They also demanded denotification of Madhya Marg as state highway as they were incurring huge losses.

The MP said that regarding rectification of NHAI, she would take up the matter with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

A delegation of Federation of Sector Welfare Association (FOSWAC) also met Kher and demanded that representatives from respective RWAs should be included to finalise need-based changes. They also demanded that a committee be formed in which the MP should also be included.

The delegation even raised the issue of frequent breakdown of water supply and poor quality of water to which the MP assured of taking it up with the authorities concerned.

A delegation of ABVP and SOI demanded a total rollback of fee hike at Panjab University and also requested Kher to pull PU out of financial crises.

A delegation of CHB Housing Board Employees Co-Ordination Committee demanded that the pension scheme should be implemented in the CHB.

Another delegation of UT employees association demanded implementation of the CAT order, regarding inter-departmental transfer policy, and reinstatement of computer teachers, who had been fired.

