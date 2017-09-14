Now, enjoy panoramic views along Mumbai-Goa train route by travelling in glass-roofed Vistadome coach

The special coach will be available on the Dadar-Madgaon route (Source: ANI) The special coach will be available on the Dadar-Madgaon route (Source: ANI)

Coming Saturday, commuters traveling on the popular Mumbai-Goa Jan Shatabdi Express will get a special coach with a glass-roof vistadome, rotatable chairs and hanging LCDs for entertainment. The service that will be made available on the Dadar-Madgaon route will be in the last coach and will also include specialised catering services for the passengers.

“Received only one coach. We will ply between Dadar-Madgaon first. Based on the response, we will take further decision,” Ravinder Goyal, DRM Central Railway was quoted as saying by ANI. “We expect to ply this train on Saturdays, Mondays and Thursdays owing to the monsoon timetable in practice. Bookings for the coach will be in place before the coach gets inaugurated on the route. We will also block the movement of passengers entering this coach considering the specialized fares to be in practice,” a senior CR official added.

The fare will be higher than the usual rail ticket costs. The glass roof of the coach will give the passengers a chance to enjoy the scenic beauty along the route. The coach also provides a multi-tier luggage rack, automatic doors and electronics like small fridge, oven and juicer grinder. It also has rotatable and pushback chairs.

The coach was received by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from the Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) in the first week of September. The Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express departs at 5:25 am from Dadar and reaches Madgaon junction at 4 pm in the evening.

