Jansatta.com is No 1 Hindi news website: comScore October 2017

With an almost 400 per cent jump in unique visitors in the last 12 months, Indian Express Group’s Jansatta has become the number one Hindi news website in the country. According to the comScore desktop data released for the month of October 2017, Jansatta.com hit 3.4 million unique visitors, racing ahead of ahead of Aajtak.com (2.8 M UVs) Bhaskar.com (1.9 M UVs) Navbharattimes.com (1.5 M UVs) Amarujala.com (1.2 M UVs) and Livehindustan.com (.5 M UVs).

“Jansatta is a very liked brand with an incredibly high recall across the Hindi heartland as well as around the world. Our political reportage and consistent coverage of Hindi literature is appreciated by premium Hindi readers. It’s because of our brand, and the accuracy of our political news coverage that within a short time span we have grown its reach many fold to become the no.1 Hindi news site on desktop in the country,” said Vijay Jha, Editor Jansatta.com

“I have been familiar with Jansatta for over 25 years – it’s an extremely powerful news brand and it is so heartening and unsurprising to see it grow to leadership positions in the digital medium today,” said Ramesh Narayan, President, India Chapter, International Advertising Association.

“I am very proud of the Jansatta.com team led by Vijay Jha. We know how stiff the competition in this market is and with a fraction of the team strength, this achievement challenges the myth that one has to compromise on quality content for traffic in the digital Hindi market,” said Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group.

The Indian Express Group is one of the country’s largest digital news publishers – its flagship indianexpress.com is the country’s largest English newspaper site after Timesofindia.com. It’s Marathi daily newspaper Loksatta.com is country’s largest news website in the language on both desktop and mobile devices, month-on-month for over 12 months and business news portal Financialexpress.com on multi-platform rankings is the largest after Economictimes.com.

