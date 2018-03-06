Jang-e-Azadi event: Congress looks to ensure maximum participation

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Files) Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Files)

Ahead of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s visit to Kartapur in Jalandhar to inaugurate the Jang-e-Azadi memorial Tuesday, Congress leaders and legislators have been asked to bring more party workers and people from their respective constituencies to the venue. According to sources, the Congress government wants to give a befitting reply its bête noire SAD which has been organising ‘Pol Khol’ rallies across the state.

“We have been asked to bring more and more people from our constituency so that the rally witnesses a huge gathering. We are arranging buses from transporters with the help from the state transport department,” said one of th MLAs from Jalandhar, adding that government has promised to pay the expenditure on petrol and a days wage of the driver and conductor.

Bus operators are also perturbed as only a selected bus operators have been roped in while big transporters and those with political connection have been spared. Interestingly, even some mini-bus operators also have been told to provide buses despite the fact that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has cancelled all the permits. The mini-bus operators went to the Supreme Court, which, however, refused to stay the HC order in view of the Punjab government’s submission that the state is coming up with new transport policy.

