Janbazar shoe making cluster to get Rs 5 crore CFC in 2 years

West Bengal government has decided to offer Rs 4.83 crore for building a Common Facility Centre (CFC) for Janbazar shoe making cluster in Kolkata which will be executed by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII). The Ahmedabad-based national resource institute for entrepreneurship education, research and training has been entrusted with the CFC for Janbazar shoe making cluster after it received a sanction of Rs 4.83 crore from the West Bengal directorate of Small, Micro and Medium Industries.

The CFC will have plant, machinery and raw material bank and is likely to be completed in the next two years time, an EDII release said here. “The CFC will ideally facilitate the beneficiaries by supplying them with raw material in relatively lower price than the market, by establishing marketing linkage, facilitate job work in relatively lower price than the market and in many other ways,” EDII-Kolkata regional head Kaushik Mukherjee said.

The CFC will be established not only to facilitate local cobblers, but also to manufacture shoes under the special purpose vehicle (SPV) established under a common brand name. EDII’s skill development training programmes for artisans on establishing marketing linkages, financial schemes and products, design development, quality certification and study on retail chain, have helped artisans to sustain their business and improve productivity, the release added.

