Janaushadhi outlets to provide cheap medicines on rail premises soon

The modalities for setting up these outlets at platforms and other rail premises are being worked out. (Representational Image) The modalities for setting up these outlets at platforms and other rail premises are being worked out. (Representational Image)

The railways will allow its premises to be used for opening Janaushadhi outlets across the country to make cheap medicine available to the common man under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

The Janaushadhi campaign is launched by the government to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses through special outlets — the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras.

The railways will sign an agreement with the Department of Pharmaceuticals for setting up outlets on rail premises.

“We have decided to set up Janausadhi stores at railway stations, dispensaries, workshops and wherever possible on rail premises,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said here today.

The modalities for setting up these outlets at platforms and other rail premises are being worked out.

The aim is to provide generic drugs at cheaper process to the public including railwaymen, Prabhu said.

The generic medicines provided by these outlets at lesser prices are equivalent in quality and efficacy to expensive branded drugs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App