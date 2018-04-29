‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi to target Modi govt over farm crisis, women safety

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will sound the poll bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections during the Jan Aakrosh rally at the Ramlila ground on Sunday. The Jan Aakrosh rally, which will also be addressed by Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will see the Congress outline the failures of the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first rally to be addressed by the Congress President in the national capital after assuming charge of the Grand Old Party.
Party spokespersons Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ashok Gehlot said key issues related to farmers, women, national security, “impropriety” of Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Vyapam scam, CBSE paper leaks and mining issues would be raised at the rally. “We are holding this rally to represent the emotions and turmoil that every citizen of the country is going through,” said Gehlot, a former Rajasthan Chief Minister. The rally’s importance for the party can be gauged from the fact that the Congress has issued more than 40,000 identity cards with barcodes so it can keep track of the number of workers participating in the event.
Congress workers at the Jan Aakrosh rally at Ramlila Maidan. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Raghul Gandhi during his previous speech addressing the Save the Constitution event had challenged Modi for a 15-minute debate and claimed that he will make the prime minister speechless on the issues being raised by the opposition surrounding the Rafael deal, Nirav Modi and the increasing criminal cases around the security of women in the country.
The Modi Govt's tenure has so far been a disturbing saga of violence, betrayal and failures on every front. Every section of the society is suffering and is angry. The nation stands united today to voice its anger against this insensitive regime, tweets Congress.
Congress has been continuously targetting the Modi government, earlier this month, the party launched a year-long nationwide 'Save the Constitution' campaign. Rahul Gandhi addressing the event had said that the Prime Minister was only concerned about how to become the PM and said, “Narendra Modi is only interested in Narendra Modi. Electoral victory is his only focus.” The Congress president went on to add that the institutions were gifted to India by the Constitution, by the efforts of Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar, but the Modi government is now destroying these institutions by appointing RSS ideologues on important positions.
Congress IT cell head Aniruddha Sharma said there will be four people with computers and barcode scanners at the entry and exit gates of Ramlila Maidan, so that they can keep a track of workers entering the rally. Congress Leader Sharmistha Mukherjee claimed this is the first time a party is providing identity cards to its workers. The exercise is also meant to fix accountability and maintain a record of Congress workers, she said.
