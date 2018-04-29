‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi to target Modi govt over farm crisis, women safety

Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
'Jan Aakrosh' rally LIVE UPDATES: The rally aims to bring overall change and awakening in the country and will represent the outrage of the farmers, price rise, women security, and corruption occurring right under the nose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Congress.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 29, 2018 11:02:24 am
Sources said that Rahul, along with AICC general secretary in charge K C Venugopal and state Congress president G Parameshwara, met several leaders who were not given tickets. ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ LIVE UPDATES: This is the first rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi after becoming Congress chief. (File)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will sound the poll bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections during the Jan Aakrosh rally at the Ramlila ground on Sunday. The Jan Aakrosh rally, which will also be addressed by Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will see the Congress outline the failures of the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first rally to be addressed by the Congress President in the national capital after assuming charge of the Grand Old Party.

Party spokespersons Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ashok Gehlot said key issues related to farmers, women, national security, “impropriety” of Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Vyapam scam, CBSE paper leaks and mining issues would be raised at the rally. “We are holding this rally to represent the emotions and turmoil that every citizen of the country is going through,” said Gehlot, a former Rajasthan Chief Minister. The rally’s importance for the party can be gauged from the fact that the Congress has issued more than 40,000 identity cards with barcodes so it can keep track of the number of workers participating in the event.

Live Blog

At the Jan Aakrosh rally, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will highlight Modi government's failures

Highlights

    11:02 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
    Jan Aakrosh rally underway at Ramlila Maidan

    Congress workers at the Jan Aakrosh rally at Ramlila Maidan. (Express Photo by  Prem Nath Pandey)

    10:56 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
    'The nation is angry and hurting, PM Modi'
    10:54 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
    Rahul Gandhi's challenge goes unheard

    Raghul Gandhi during his previous speech addressing the Save the Constitution event had challenged Modi for a 15-minute debate and claimed that he will make the prime minister speechless on the issues being raised by the opposition surrounding the Rafael deal, Nirav Modi and the increasing criminal cases around the security of women in the country.

    10:35 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
    Congress accuses Modi government of betrayal

    The Modi Govt's tenure has so far been a disturbing saga of violence, betrayal and failures on every front. Every section of the society is suffering and is angry. The nation stands united today to voice its anger against this insensitive regime, tweets Congress.

    10:05 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
    Congress launched 'Save the Constitution' campaign

    Congress has been continuously targetting the Modi government, earlier this month, the party launched a year-long nationwide 'Save the Constitution' campaign. Rahul Gandhi addressing the event had said that the Prime Minister was only concerned about how to become the PM and said, “Narendra Modi is only interested in Narendra Modi. Electoral victory is his only focus.” The Congress president went on to add that the institutions were gifted to India by the Constitution, by the efforts of Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar, but the Modi government is now destroying these institutions by appointing RSS ideologues on important positions.

    09:21 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
    Congress to coirner BJP led Modi govt today
    09:19 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
    'Congress fixing accountability'

    Congress IT cell head Aniruddha Sharma said there will be four people with computers and barcode scanners at the entry and exit gates of Ramlila Maidan, so that they can keep a track of workers entering the rally. Congress Leader Sharmistha Mukherjee claimed this is the first time a party is providing identity cards to its workers. The exercise is also meant to fix accountability and maintain a record of Congress workers, she said.

    09:18 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
    Congress worker to mark attendance using ID cards with barcode

    The Delhi Congress has issued more than 40,000 identity cards with barcodes, so it can keep track of the number of workers participating in a Rahul Gandhi rally at Ramlila Maidan on April 29. Party sources said the card will also keep track of the number of workers each local leader brings to the rally. Often, local leaders cite exaggerated figures on the crowds they pulled, sources said.

    09:16 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
    Gandhi to speak on corruption under Modi govt
    09:15 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
    Rahul Gandhi's call to Delhi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at Cong HQ. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) The Delhi Congress has issued more than 40,000 identity cards with barcodes, so it can keep track of the number of workers participating in a Rahul Gandhi rally at Ramlila Maidan on April 29. Party sources said the card will also keep track of the number of workers each local leader brings to the rally. Often, local leaders cite exaggerated figures on the crowds they pulled, sources said. The exercise will also help the party prepare a database on their workers, such as their ward, block and assembly constituency as well as their mobile number, which can be used each time a crowd has to be mobilised.
