‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi to target Modi govt over farm crisis, women safety

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will sound the poll bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections during the Jan Aakrosh rally at the Ramlila ground on Sunday. The Jan Aakrosh rally, which will also be addressed by Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will see the Congress outline the failures of the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first rally to be addressed by the Congress President in the national capital after assuming charge of the Grand Old Party.

Party spokespersons Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ashok Gehlot said key issues related to farmers, women, national security, “impropriety” of Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Vyapam scam, CBSE paper leaks and mining issues would be raised at the rally. “We are holding this rally to represent the emotions and turmoil that every citizen of the country is going through,” said Gehlot, a former Rajasthan Chief Minister. The rally’s importance for the party can be gauged from the fact that the Congress has issued more than 40,000 identity cards with barcodes so it can keep track of the number of workers participating in the event.