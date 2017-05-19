Three cattle traders lynched in Jharkhand; police claim villagers mistook them for child-lifters

While ruling out any communal motive to the incident, police said child-kidnapping rumours in the region may have caused the incident. (Source: Google maps) While ruling out any communal motive to the incident, police said child-kidnapping rumours in the region may have caused the incident. (Source: Google maps)

Three cattle traders were reportedly lynched by a village mob near Jamshedpur’s Daru village on Thursday, reported The Telegraph. Police ruled out any communal motive and said the mob apparently took the three to be child lifters.

The incident took place when a group of four cattle traders were on their way to Rajnagar in Seraikela-Kharsawan district to buy cattle. The group was reportedly planning to sell the animals at the weekly market in their home village Haldipokha.

The car in which Sheikh Naim, 35, Sheikh Sajju, 25, Sheikh Siraj, 26 and Sheikh Halim, 28 had been travelling was chased by almost 100 people and stopped at the Daru village where Naim was beaten up while the other three escaped. A police team had taken Naim to the Seraikela subdivisional hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police said child-kidnapping rumours are rife in the region. Earlier this week, three others had been lynched amid child-lifting allegations. “There is no communal aspect,” deputy inspector-general of police Prabhat Kumar was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

The mob had reportedly burnt the car used by the cattle traders. The crowd reached the nearby Muslim-majority village Shobhapur on Thursday morning and lynched Sajju and Siraj, who had taken shelter in Shosomauli village with the help of a man named Sunil Mahto. Rajnagar OC Tuleswar Khushwaha, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable were also assaulted by the mob which torched their jeep.

