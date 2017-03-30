Jamshedpur: Police seizes property documents of absconding gangster

The police today seized property documents of absconding gangster, Akhilesh Singh from a residential apartment here. Acting on an confidential report, a police team conducted raid in the apartment in Birsanagar area and seized documents related to property accumulated illegally with the help of fake identity by Singh, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Anoop T Mathew.

Mathew said on verification of the seized documents, it was found that Singh, who was serving life sentence in connection of murder of jailer of Sakchi jail, Uma Shankar Pandey but currently at large, purchased property in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Gurgaon (Haryana), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Jabalpur (MP). .

The properties purchased in the name of his wife Garima Singh and himself with fake name and documents was estimated to be worth several crores of rupees, the SSP said.

Mathew said Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate would be apprised of the seizure for further investigation.

Several criminal cases including murder and extortion have been registered against Akhilesh Singh, Mathew added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now