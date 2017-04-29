Jamshedpur: Management student’s body found from under construction building in Bistupur market place

Body of a Management student, who was doing internship in a private bank here was today recovered from an under-construction building in busy Bistupur market place, police said. From the identify card and aadhar card, the body was identified as that 27-year-old Ankush Thauruta, who was a student of a Ghaziabad-based Business-school, said Officer-in-charge of Bistupur Police Station, Inspector, Srinivas. He said the victim was undergoing internship in HDFC bank, Telco and was staying in South Park locality of Bistupur.

He was a resident of Sundergarh of Odisha and his mother was also employed with SBI in Odisha, the OC said. It would be premature to comment whether he was murdered, Srinivas said adding that that the body has been sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, police has started investigation in this regard. In an another incident, a 35-year-old man was killed by unidentified persons in a jungle near Talsa on the outskirt of the steel city under Sundernagar police station last evening, police said.

The victim Kumar Saurav, who was the son of a lawyer, was found with his throat lit, sources said adding that a new motorcycle he was travelling on was found missing from the spot. A police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vimal Kumar today searched the spot. No detention or arrest was made in this connection as yet, sources added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now