Jamshedpur: Fire breaks out in Gudri market, shops gutted, no one injured

At least 40 shops were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in the main Gudri Bazar of Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district in the early hours on Monday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Salkaldeo Ram said, no one was injured in the incident.

Residents and shopkeepers woke up from sleep after they were alerted by neighbours who noticed smoke billowing out from the shops. By the time four firefighters reached the spot, 40 shops were gutted.

Asked about the cause of the fire, the DSP said, a preliminary investigation suggested that the fire broke out due to short-circuit. Grocery items and garments kept in the shops were reduced to ashes.

