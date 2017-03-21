Jamshedpur: Driver shot dead, unidentified body found

A driver was shot dead while an unidentified body of a man was recovered in two separate incident in and around the steel city today, police said. The driver identified as Vishal alias Putkul (28) was returning from duty when he was shot dead by an unidentified persons in the morning at Sakha maidan under Bagbera police station, police said. Profusely bleeding Putkul was rushed to Tata Main Hospital here where doctors declared him dead, sources said.

When contacted in this regard, Superintendent of Police (City), Prasant Anand said police has been investigation the incident while assuring that the accused would be apprehended soon. In another incident, an unidentified body of a man was found buried under sand near the Kharkhai river at Jaiprakash Udyan in Adityapur police station of adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said.

Police said a dog squad was pressed into service to find a clue behind the incident. Police said blood stained found near the body indicated that the victim was murdered and dumped. However, police has been investigating the case in all possible angle, sources added.

