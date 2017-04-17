Jamshedpur court acquits Shahabuddin in 1989 triple murder case

Mohammad Shahabuddin Mohammad Shahabuddin

A Jamshedpur court on Monday acquitted RJD leader from Siwan, Mohammad Shahabuddin, in a triple murder case registered in Jamshedpur district in the year 1989. All the other accused in the case had either passed away during trial or were acquitted back in 2006. Shahabuddin’s trial was initiated separately as he could not be produced before the court despite repeated reminders.

Last year, in September, the court had issued summons for his production in the case a few days before he was released from Bhagalpur jail in Bihar. However, subsequently, he was jailed again and then shifted to Tihar Central Jail.

Shahabuddin’s counsel, senior advocate Kewal Krishna, said: “All the legal procedures – right from recording of his statement to argument and the final judgement – were carried out through video-conferencing.”

Additional District Judge-IV, Ajeet Kumar Singh, pronounced the verdict this morning. “The court cited lack of evidence of the involvement of the accused,” said Krishna.

On February 2, 1989, three persons – Anand Rao, Janardan Choubey and Pradeep Mishra – were gunned down by unidentified assailants near Tata Steel Power House under Jugasalai police station area of Jamshedpur city. Subsequently, the FIR named at least eight accused, including Shahabuddin. Three of the accused – Dashrath Singh, Birendra Singh and Saheb Singh – passed away during the trial.

The other four accused – Rama Singh, Kallu Singh, Paras Singh and Sushil Singh – were acquitted on April 26, 2006, for lack of evidence.

