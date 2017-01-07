Latest News
Jamshedpur: Congress demonstrates in protest against demonetisation 

Addressing the gathering, Vijay Khan said the demonstration, which was part of the nation-wide agitation launched by Congress, was aimed to provide justice to people affected by ban of high currency notes.

By: PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: January 7, 2017 9:31 pm
Congress on Saturday staged demonstration in front of the East Singhbhum district Headquarter in Jamshedpur in protest against the demonetisation that badly affected the common man particularly the farmers and dail wagers. Led by the District Congress Committee President Vijay Khan and AICC nominated Zonal Coordinator (Kolhan zone) Vishwaranjan Mohanty, hundreds of slogan shouting Congress workers and party leaders took out a procession and staged demonstration against demonetisation.

