Jammu’s Mata Vaishnodevi shrine ropeway project to undergo trial shortly

Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Jammu (File photo) Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Jammu (File photo)

The ropeway to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district will undergo trial shortly. A senior officer of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVSB) said that once the ropeway project gets completed, pilgrims will be able to pay obeisance at Bhaironji Temple which was difficult to visit, particularly for the elderly and specially-abled pilgrims, owing to a steep climb to an altitude of 6,600 feet.

“Bhawan-Bhairon Ghati Passenger Ropeway Project is at an advanced stage of completion and will be put on trial run shortly,” he said, adding it would have a carrying capacity of 800 people per hour. Similarly, the ropeway being installed between Siar Dabri and Bhawan is also in the very advanced stage of completion and is expected to be operationalised within the next few days, the official said.

This will help in carrying construction and other materials such as food and water used by the yatris thereby affording relief to the pedestrian using the track. It will also be used for ferrying waste material to Katra for disposal.

In view of shifting of Cabins of the upcoming Bhawan-Bhairon Ghati Passenger Ropeway from Adhkuwari to Bhawan, the Himkoti Track will remain temporarily closed for pilgrims from May 10 to May 14.

