Jammu: Two held for attacking SSB men at Banihal

Two of the three terrorists who attacked Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) men and snatched their weapons in Banihal Wednesday were nabbed on Thursday night, police said. They have been identified as Mohammad Arif and Gaznaffar, police said, adding that the snatched INSAS and AR-41 rifles have been recovered on the basis of information provided by them. Search is on for the third accused, said IG, Jammu zone, S D Singh Jamwal.

According to police, while Gaznaffar is a second-year student of Government Degree College at Khannabal in Anantnag, Arif had been working as a helper at the site of an under-construction tunnel. The absconding accused, Aquif, is also stated to be a student of the Khannabal college.

