Jammu travel agent selling fake helicopter tickets to Amarnath pilgrims arrested by Crime Branch

A travel agent who had been preparing fake helicopter tickets and selling them to aspiring Amarnath pilgrims at exorbitant rates was arrested by the Crime Branch in Jammu on Sunday.

Sanjay Bajaj alias Sidharth Sharma of Roop Nagar was arrested following a complaint by Rajesh Gupta, a representative of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, said sources. The Delhi office of the company had received a phone call from one Sudarshan Sharma of Jammu asking the company to authenticate 22 helicopter tickets of Neelgrath-Paanchtarni-Neelgrath route enroute to Shri Amarnath Shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas. Pointing out that he had purchased tickets from Sanjay Bajaj, propreitor of Sidhi Vinayak Tour and Travels, the caller shared copies of the same on WhatsApp. The two-way tickets, for which Sharma had paid Rs 6,500 against the fixed price of Rs 3,430, were found to be fake.

Sharma was immediately informed by the Vectra Helicorp that the company had not authorised any such person or agency to book tickets as their sale is regulated by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board. However, to verify the facts again, the company booked another set of tickets through a Hardwar-based travel agent at Rs 5,500 per ticket. These tickets were also found to be fake.

