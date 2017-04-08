Jammu trader organisation threatens to kill illegal Bangladeshi, Myanmar immigrants unless deported

Many Rohingya muslims who are now in Jammu have also got the Aadhaar card (Representational image) Many Rohingya muslims who are now in Jammu have also got the Aadhaar card (Representational image)

In a bizarre threat, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a premier organization of traders and industrialists in Jammu region, has threatened to kill illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh in Jammu province if Jammu and Kashmir government did not deport them within a month.

Asking both the Centre and the state government to deport these foreign settlers within a month and book all those under Public Safety Act who have provided their land to them for settlement, Chamber president Rakesh Gupta in a written statement issued here said that, “otherwise Chamber shall have no option but to launch, identify and Kill Movement against such Criminals.”

“The Chamber feels that it shall be no offence to deal with such Criminals / Drug Traffickers who have illegally crossed into the State of J&K and it is high time that the people at large should also shoulder and share responsibility of the security forces and deal with them as the situation demands,” he added.

Describing these Rohingyas and Bangladesh nationals as biggest threat to the people of the state, he said that, “the Chamber looks upon them as criminals and drug traffickers who have been disowned by their own country.”

Also referring to Central government seeking details from the state about these settlers and the local administration initiating identity such settlers, Gupta said that these are not enough till these foreigners are deported from the state.

Justifying their demand, he even pointed out that “neither the government of Jammu and Kashmir is signatory to any United Nations treaty nor Article 370 allows illegal foreign settlers for any permanent settlement in the state.

Between 7,000 to 8,000 Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals have settled in various parts of Jammu for the last some years. However, local people hardened their stand and started demanding their deportation after separatists in Kashmir called for bandh against issuance of identity certificates to West Pakistan refugees settling in Jammu for last three to four generations so as to help them get jobs in security forces and Central government organizations.

