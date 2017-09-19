Jammu trader bandh evokes mixed response  

Representational Image Representational Image

The call for bandh by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry to protest against “unaccountable” BJP ministers in the state government evoked mixed response in Jammu on Monday.

While most traders kept shutters down in many areas of old Jammu city, traffic movement was normal in other areas. Traders had blocked roads with CCI representatives leading a procession to highlight their demands, which include abolition of toll tax at Lakhanpur after GST, incentives to local industry, revision of master plan for Jammu city, besides deportation of Rohingyas to outside the state.

While Panthers Party held a protest at Dogra Chowk, Jammu West Assembly Movement leader Sunil Dimple led a procession in New Plot area.

