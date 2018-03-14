Jammu: Three mediapersons attacked while shooting for Rohingya report

Three mediapersons were injured on Tuesday afternoon when some people attacked them with lathis and iron rods in Bhatindi area on the outskirts of Jammu city.

The injured have been identified as Tejinder Singh Sodhi and Ajay Jandial, bureau heads of Republic TV and India News, respectively, and India News cameraman Neeraj Kumar.

Police have arrested two local youths in connection with the matter. SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta identified them as Mohammad Ashraf and Sher Mohammad. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of attack, the SSP added.

Meanwhile, sources said the injured mediapersons were working on a report on Rohingya settling at Kiryani Talab in Bhatindi area. An RTI activist Rohit Choudhary was also accompanying them at the time.

Ajay Jandial said that they were working on a report as to how Rohingya were getting SIM cards when they had no valid documents. The information had been provided by state government in response to an RTI by Choudhary.

Tejinder said the assailants were people who provided land to Rohingya to stay. When we were shooting in the area, some people came in a vehicle and suddenly attacked us with lathis and iron rods. Some of them were heard saying, “kill them”, Tejinder said. He said the assailants were irked as the expose would have landed them in trouble.

Choudhary said they had to run from the area.

He said that the government had said in reply to his application had said that there were only 27 Rohingya families in Jammu Tehsildar and given the mobile phone numbers being used by them. However, by rough estimate, there are nearly 2,000 Rohingya families living here, he said.

