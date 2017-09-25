Jammu: Third terrorist involved in attacking SSB men at Banihal arrested

Police said that all the three were new terrorist recruits who were in touch with both the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba outfits. (Express photo by Shuaib masoodi/Representational) Police said that all the three were new terrorist recruits who were in touch with both the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba outfits. (Express photo by Shuaib masoodi/Representational)

The Jammu Kashmir police on Sunday midnight arrested the third terrorist also who was involved in attack on two Sashastra Seema Bal personnel in Banihal on September 20 night.

Identifying the arrested terrorist as Aquif of Kaskoot, also a student of Government Degree College at Khannabal in Anantnag district, sources said that a pistol has been recovered from him. After attacking the SSB personnel, he had been on the move from one place to another to evade apprehension.

He had even gone to Kashmir Valley, but following from police and security forces there, he returned to Banihal. He was arrested from the same Nowgam area where police had on September 21 night apprehended his two accomplices, Mohammad Arif of Ashar and Gaznaffar of Kaskoot, both Banihal. At their instance, police had also recovered an INSAS and an AR-41 rifle which they had snatched from SSB personnel.

Gazaffar too had been a second year student at Government Degree College in Khannabal, while Arif was working as helper at the site of 8.5 km long double tube road tunnel being constructed by Navayuga Engineering in Nogam area where the SSB personnel were deployed for security purposes.

An SSB head constable was killed and an ASI injured after these three terrorists had attacked them in Banihal on the night of September 20 and fled after snatching their weapons. The terrorist attack in the area had come after a long time as Banihal had been terrorist free after security forces and police had killed two militants in the area over six years ago.

Police said that all the three were new terrorist recruits who were in touch with both the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba outfits. However, for their formal joining in any of these outfits, they were tasked to first snatch weapon from police or security forces personnel.

