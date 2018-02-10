Deeply disturbed by terrorist attack in Sunjwan: Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File photo) Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said she was “deeply disturbed” by the terrorist attack in Jammu’s Sunjuwan Army camp in which two jawans died and four others sustained injuries. “Deeply disturbed by the terrorist attack in Sunjwan today. My heart goes out to the injured & their families,” the J&K CM wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, a group of three-four terrorists stormed the Sunjwan army camp at around 5 am and opened fire. The gunmen were holed up in the residential area of the camp at the rear side where the soldiers and their families are housed. The area has been cordoned off and an operation is underway to bring the situation under control.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Jammu terror attack here

Deeply disturbed by the terrorist attack in #Sunjwan today. My heart goes out to the injured & their families. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 10, 2018

Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to J&K Police chief and took stock of the situation. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah had also reacted to the terrorist attack saying the news was “extremely disturbing”.

Meanwhile, BJP members raised anti-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, sources said the terrorists are suspected to belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Sources said the Indian Air Force (IAF) too sprung into action and para commandos were airlifted from Udhampur to Jammu this morning. Another aircraft is airborne to airlift para commandos from Sarsawa. Helicopters have been pressed into service to trace the terrorists. High alert has been sounded across the state with the Central Reserve Police and state police sealing off roads around the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd