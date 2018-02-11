Jammu attack LIVE UPDATES: Anti-terror ops enter second day, Army chief briefed on situation

Anti-terror operations entered its second day on Sunday after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists attacked the family quarters of the Sunjuwan military station in Jammu on Saturday morning. Two soldiers and three terrorists were killed on Saturday. “The operation is still going on,” Director General of Police S P Vaid had told The Sunday Express. “Intercepts suggest that the terrorists involved in the attack belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad group,” he said.
According to sources, at around 5 am on Saturday, three to four terrorists entered the junior commissioner officer (JCO) family quarters located at the rear side of the army camp. Officials said the terrorists have been cornered. A JCO was among the deceased and nine others, including five women and children, were injured. The attack comes amid an alert across the state of a possible strike by the terror outfit, in view of the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru on February 9 and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front founder Maqbool Bhat on February 11.
While security forces continued with the search operations in the army camp, ceasefire violation was reported in Rajouri and Nowshera sector on Saturday evening. A woman was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Nowshera area. The deceased has been identified as Parveen Akhtar of Pukhrani.
The condition of the Army major and another personnel, who were injured in the attack, is believed to be 'critical', the PTI reported.
Authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and some parts of Kashmir Valley on Sunday to prevent separatist-called protests to mark the 34th death anniversary of Maqbool Bhat, founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, IANS reported.
Firing was reported on Sunday morning, suggesting that there is at least one terrorist hiding in the residential complex. Army commandoes have cordoned off the building and operation is underway neutralize the terrorist.
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived at the camp late on Saturday night and was briefed on the situation by two commanders. Anti-terror operations are underway.