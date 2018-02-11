Sunjuwan attack: Five soldiers martyred, Army guns down four terrorists

With this, among the six killed there are five soldiers (two JCOs, three jawans) and a civilian. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) With this, among the six killed there are five soldiers (two JCOs, three jawans) and a civilian. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The death toll in Saturday terrorists attack inside Sunjuwan military station has risen to six, with army commandoes recovering the bodies of three more soldiers and a civilian from inside the residential quarters. Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the martyred soldiers included a JCO and two jawans. The deceased civilian happened to be the father of one of the soldiers, he added.

Two soldiers including a JCO and a havildar were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Saturday. With this, among the six killed there are five soldiers (two JCOs, three jawans) and a civilian. Anand pointed out that bodies of three terrorists have been recovered so far and all the slain terrorists were wearing army combat dress. The seizures made from them included AK rifles, huge quantity of ammunition, under barrel grenade launchers and grenades.

Ten people including six women and a child were injured in the attack. A 14-year-old boy was hit in the head and his condition continues to be critical. The material seized from them show that they owed allegiance to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. The injured also included a pregnant lady who has delivered a female child, the spokesperson said, adding sanitisation of the area was going on.

A group of terrorists had sneaked into Sunjwan military station during wee hours of Saturday and after a brief exchange of fire with the sentry at a post along the rear wall, had entered the family quarters complex.

The attack came a day after the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru who was hanged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Sunday was also the death anniversary of JKLF leader Maqbool Bhat, who was also hanged in Tihar jail. Hurriyat Conference has called for Bandh on Sunday for the same.

The Saturday terror attack on an army camp, which came nearly 13 months after terrorists barged into a camp in Garrison town of Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammy city in November 2016, has been second on Sunjwan military station during last nearly 15 years. In June 2003 also, terrorists had barged into the military station and killed nearly a dozen soldiers.

Significantly, only four days earlier, Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Navees Jatt had escaped custody after killing two policemen who were escorting him to a hospital in Srinagar. Jatt’s arrest was described a “major breakthrough” by security forces after he was captured from the Sharmpora village of Kulgam in 2014.

