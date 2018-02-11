Jammu army camp attack: Gunshots heard, Army commandoes cordon off building

A JCO was among the deceased and nine others, including five women and children, were injured. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) A JCO was among the deceased and nine others, including five women and children, were injured. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

With Army Chief General Bipin Rawat personally monitoring the situation, commandoes resumed anti-terrorist operations inside the Sunjuwan military station in Jammu on the break of dawn on Sunday. Sources said there was a brief firing from a building in the morning, indicating that at least one terrorist was still hiding there. The Army commandoes have cordoned that building and operation is on to neutralise the terrorist.

Rawat, who had arrived in Jammu on Saturday evening, was briefed about the operation by senior Army commanders. To ensure that the holed up terrorists do not escape, the commandoes had lit the entire area in the residential complex with flood lights and helicopters kept hovering over the area.

Some Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists had barged into the military station during wee hours of Saturday morning and entered the family quarters there. Two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer and a havildar were killed, while nine others, including women and children, were injured. The Army identified the dead soldiers as Hony Lt Madan Lal Choudhary from Kathua district, and Havildar Habibullah Quereshi from Kupwara.

During the day-long operation, the Army commandoes had killed three terrorists. The bodies of two terrorists have been recovered so far. The arms, ammunition and other material seized from slain terrorists confirmed that they were members of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

The attack comes amid an alert across the state on a possible strike by the JeM, in view of the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru on February 9 and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front founder Maqbool Bhat on February 11. However, sources said, security agencies were focussing on Kashmir, and did not expect an attack in Jammu.

