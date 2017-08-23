Jammu: Students protest against alleged harassment by college staff

Women Degree College Parade, Jammu. (Source: Women Degree College Parade, Jammu. (Source: http://www.gcwparade.in/

NEARLY 5,000 students of the state government run Women Degree College, Parade, on Wednesday took out a procession in the city accusing some of the college staff over their alleged harassment and passing of lewd remarks in the name of dress code.

The vehicular traffic in the city got disrupted as girls, who were led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists from another college, marched to the office of Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, raising slogans against college management especially principal Dr Anita Sudan. They later held a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office for nearly two hours until officials assured them to convey their demand for removal of college principal and some male staff to the authorities concerned.

Taking serious note of the student’s allegations, state government ordered an inquiry into the matter and also ordered attachment of the college principal Anita Sundan with the office of Director Colleges, Higher Education, with immediate effect. According to an order issued by Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Geetanjali Andotra, in-charge principal under orders of transfer to Government Degree College, Banihal, has now been posted as in-charge principal.

Trouble had erupted on Tuesday when girls boycotted their classes and held demonstration inside the college premises in protest over frisking of a girl by a male chowkidar who allegedly torn apart one of her shirts arm. However, when the girl visited the principal’s office to lodge a complaint, the latter instead of listening to the girl passed lewd remarks against her.

Accusing college principal and the teachers of harassing them on one pretext or the other, students alleged that the staff had been even passing lewd remarks and using abusive language against them in the name of enforcing a dress code and other unnecessary diktats. “For not wearing a proper uniform or making two plaits, we are made to sit outside the class,” one of the girls said. Joining the issue with her, another alleged that “they are even deliberately failed in the class test by some teachers.”

Some students accused the college management of putting unnecessary curbs on their movement. “I reached college at 8.15 am after attending the morning tuition. However, the college chowkidar made me stand on the roadside refusing to open the college gate before 9 am, she said. “Even in cases they reach the college after 9 am, they are made to stand on the road on ground of being late,” she added.

Anita Sundan, however, denied the allegations, saying that she promptly dismissed all the four male chowkidars after she received the complaint against them. Pointing out that she had taken some measures to ensure discipline on recommendations of the parents, she said that “four of the college girls had gone missing in recent times and one of them was later recovered from Allahabad.

“Parents of many girls regularly visit me complaining that their wards are not coming to the college despite dropping them at the gate, she said. She added on to say that the school had asked the girls to wear a proper uniform and adhere to college timings to ensure discipline. She denied that any girl has ever complained her about the passing of lewd remarks by any college staff.

