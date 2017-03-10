Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed following landslides

Sources said, nearly 2,000 Kashmir bound trucks and other load carriers were stopped by police at Udhampur in Jammu. (Representational photo) Sources said, nearly 2,000 Kashmir bound trucks and other load carriers were stopped by police at Udhampur in Jammu. (Representational photo)

Over 5,000 people were stranded at various places on Friday as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for the last three days following landslides triggered by inclement weather.

The 300 kms long road connecting state’s twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar with each other was blocked due to landslides at various places between Ramban and Banihal, besides snowfall at Patnitop and Jawahar tunnel, traffic police officials said. While nearly 12 inch snow had accumulated at both Jawahar tunnel and Patnitop, it was still raining in Ramban district, they added.

There was no vehicle stranded along the road at present as a few Doda and Kishtwar bound vehicles which got trapped in snowfall at Patnitop in the morning were later cleared towards their respective destinations, said Superintendent of Police (National Highway) Sanjay Kumar Bhagat.

However, sources said, nearly 2,000 Kashmir bound trucks and other load carriers were stopped by police at Udhampur in Jammu. Apart from these vehicles, a number of Kashmir bound passengers were also stranded at Jammu as no vehicles were allowed to move from Jammu to Kashmir Valley and vice versa.

