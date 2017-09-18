Jammu shutdown evokes mixed response

Jammu: A view of the markets in Jammu on Monday during a Bandh call given by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry against the local ministers. PTI Photo Jammu: A view of the markets in Jammu on Monday during a Bandh call given by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry against the local ministers. PTI Photo

The bandh called by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a main body of traders and industrialists, in Jammu evoked mixed response on Monday, except for most parts of old Jammu city. Though, most of the traders kept their shutters down, the call evoked little response elsewhere with commuter services, including matadors and three-wheelers, plying as usual. However, traders had blocked the roads by burning tyres at different places. The Chamber leaders also led a procession in the city to highlight their demands.

In support of the bandh, while Panthers Party held a demonstration at Dogra Chowk, Jammu West Assembly Movement leader Sunil Dimple led a procession in New Plot area.

The bandh was called by the Chamber in protest against “unaccountable” and “insincere” working of majority of BJP ministers of the state government. The Chamber president, Rakesh Gupta threatened to give a call for indefinite bandh after coming Navratras if their demands were not fulfilled.

Their demands included abolition of toll tax at Lakhanpur in view of the implementation of GST in the state, incentives to local industry, expediting the process of acquisition of land for AIIMS at Vijaypur and revision of master plan for Jammu city. They also demanded declaring public holiday on the occasion of Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday falling on September 23. A high level probe into frequent power cuts even after having spent thousands of crores to reduce transmission and distribution losses, besides deportation of Rohingyas to outside the state, were included in their demands.

