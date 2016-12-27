Jammu: Senior doctor booked for ‘molesting’ final year MBBS student

A senior doctor in Government Medical College here has been booked on charges of molesting a final year student of MBBS here. Identifying the accused as Dr Bhupesh Khajuria, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, police said that FIR followed a written complaint by the student on Monday. She alleged that the doctor called her to his room for discussing the result of her examination and after sometime, he tried to molest her. She somehow ran out of his room and then contacted her parents.

Pointing out that a case under section 354 of the Ranbir Penal Code stand registered and the statement of the girl recorded, a senior police officer said that the cops were now looking for the doctor who had been absconding.

Meanwhile, Government Medical College administration has attached Dr Bhupesh to the principal’s office and constituted a five member committee to look into the matter.

