Jammu residents hit the streets over erratic power, water supply

Several protesters on Thursday blocked the Amphalla-Janipur road in Jammu against erratic power and water supply, as commuters struggled to reach their destinations due to a massive traffic jam. The residents of New Plot area took to the streets and blocked the roads near Talimorh to protest frequent and unscheduled power cuts, erratic water supply and bad condition of roads, officials said.

According to officials, the protesters burnt tyres and had a brief confrontation with policemen when the forces tried to end the demonstration around 10 am. Raising slogans against BJP MLA and state unit president Sat Sharma, the angry residents did not allow any vehicle to pass the road during the nearly three hour showdown. A number of important buildings, including the high court and Doordarshan office are located on the strike-hit Janipur road.

Though senior police and civic officers initially tried to persuade the protesters to disperse, they had to resort to mild baton charge when the residents refused to budge. Some youths also pelted stones at the officials. The officials added that the situation was brought under control after the protesters were assured that all their issues would be addressed.

