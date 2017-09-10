Jammu-Poonch helicopter service to start from Monday

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to start helicopter service for public from here to border district of Poonch from Monday, an official said today. The helicopter will ply on the route twice a week –Monday and Saturday.

The chopper service to Poonch district from Jammu will commence from Monday, Deputy Commissioner Poonch Tariq Ahmad Zargar said. Rs 4,000 per person will be charged for the journey to Jammu to Poonch and vice versa, he said.

The service provider – Pawan Hans Pvt Limited – is charging Rs 1 lakh for each ride out of which 80 percent would be borne by the government as subsidy, Zargar said.

However, he said, in case of an emergency, the service can be availed by paying Rs 32,000 for either side. The chopper would land temporarily at the District police line Poonch and in this regard all technical formalities have been completed, the official said.

After successful completion of trials for landing and take off at the district police line (DPL), the service has been given green signal, he said. The deputy commissioner said the increase in of sorties and days would depend on the response of the people.

The passengers can contact tehsildar or the tourist reception centre Jammu for bookings.

