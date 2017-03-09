Man evading arrest for 7 years held in Jammu

A man, accused in cases of rape, theft and trespassing, has been held at Jammu after evading arrest for seven years, police said. Sandeep Singh alias Shipu of Pallanwala-Khour in Jammu district was arrested on Wednesday, a police officer said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Singh was produced before the court for his alleged involvement in cases of crime in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014, the officer said.

He was booked for rape, theft, trespassing, among other charges, the officer added.