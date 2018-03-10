Jammu on the edge of communal violence under ‘well-planned conspiracy’: NC leader

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

A senior leader of the National Conference (NC) on Saturday claimed that Jammu is on the edge of communal violence under a “well-planned conspiracy” and asked the Centre to focus on the emerging situation in the region to avert the crisis.

NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana also appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony and asked political parties to rise above petty political considerations to ensure that the bouquet of the state, which comprises three regions of Ladakh, Kashmir and Jammu remains intact.

“The situation in Jammu region is grave. We feel it is on the edge and the PDP-BJP coalition government is directly responsible for it,” Rana told reporters here.

“A well-planned conspiracy was hatched (by the coalition partners) to divide the people and make them fight (against) each other to divert their attention from total failure on all fronts, including governance, development, and employment, besides (creating) opportunities,” Rana said.

Referring to the ongoing protests in parts of Rajouri over the issue of district status and rape-and-murder of a girl in Kathua, Rana asked the Centre to focus on the region “to avert the crisis before it gets out of hand”.

“We appeal to the state government, Centre and people of all the regions to contribute to ensure that the bouquet of Jammu and Kashmir remains intact…

“If this banquet is disintegrated, the political parties, which are trying to exploit the situation for pretty political considerations, will be squarely responsible. They are not only the enemies of the state, but the whole nation,” Rana said, adding that they are taking the state towards a “historic blunder” by their actions.

Referring to the government order of creating additional deputy commissioners’ posts on rotational basis in parts of Rajouri district, he alleged that the decision has failed to satisfy any of the protesting parties.

The NC supports the people, who are demanding district status for Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote and separate posts of additional deputy commissioners, he said.

Replying to a question about raising of pro-Pakistan slogans by protests in the district, he condemned it terming it “wrong”.

Asked about his party’s stand on the rape-and-murder of a minor girl in Kathua district in January, the NC leader said: “Tell the BJP or any other political party that, beyond politics, there is a human angle and this is a human issue.”

A criminal is a criminal and should be punished for such a barbaric act, he added.

