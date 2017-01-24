Jammu: Medical report says boy held under Public Safety Act not minor

The controversy over the age of a boy who was detained under Public Safety Act in Srinagar refused to die down, with a medical report contradicting the age as recorded in the boy’s school certificate.

The boy, from Srinagar, was arrested on charges of stone-pelting. The matter of his age was brought up in the Assembly by Independent MLA Engineer Rashid, who contended that the boy was 14 years old.

Rashid produced a certificate purported to have been issued by the headmaster of a government school, certifying the boy’s date of birth as 10-3-2002. However, a board of doctors on Monday stated the age to be between 19-21 years, sources said. Sources said the report has been submitted to the Home Department.