Jammu: Man held for cutting border fencing along LoC in Poonch district

A man has been arrested after being shot at for allegedly cutting anti-infiltration border fencing along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said on Sunday. “In the wee hours of the intervening night of February 11 and 12, a suspicious movement of a person, attempting to cut the electrical cable of the anti-infiltration border fence was detected in general area of Poonch sector,” Defence Spokesman said.

He cut the wiring of three security lights and damaged the border fence, he said. The spokesman said that the alert sentry of the Army challenged the person as per the standard operating procedure.

“The person did not respond and continued to cut the fence. On receiving no response to repeated challenges, the sentry fired one round, injuring the individual,” he said. The individual was administered first aid and evacuated to Poonch Military hospital, he said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in this connection with Poonch police.

Search of the area and further investigations were on.